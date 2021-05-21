DECATUR — Dannie Helms, 69, of Decatur, passed away on May 19, 2021. His visitation will be on Saturday, May 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens. Jay Rhodes is officiating.
Dannie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Helms; his children, Dee Ann and James McCormick, and Dedra Christen and Geoff Bevel; his grandchildren, Kathryn (Alex) Hargrove, Patrick, Moira, Duncan, Bella, Jacob, and Thomas McCormick; Kaylee, Tehya, and Arella Bevel; his siblings, Margie (Fred) Spitalsky, Joe Akin, Wayne (Suzanne) Helms, Diane(Michael) Hoops, and Ashley (Marshall) Kidd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Trenon and Jeanette Helms, and sister, Evelyn Akin.
He was born in Warren, MI in 1951, graduated from Holly Pond, and went on to earn his Degree in Nursing from Wallace State. Dannie was an RN for 45 years, including working at Decatur General, where he met his wife. He spent 26 years with DaVita and was awarded in 1995 for his efforts in organ donation.
Pallbearers will be family.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
