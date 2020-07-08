MOULTON
Graveside service for Dannie Pennington, 64, of Moulton will be today, July 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Reverend Jeff Griffis officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Pennington died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 15, 1955, to Burnis Lee Owen Pennington and Lottie Pearl Uptain Pennington. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Leah Danielle Pennington.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Pennington; son, Skyler Pennington; daughter, Lyndsey Pennington (Jake) Smith; brother, Ricky (Rose) Pennington; sisters, Geraldine King, Lawanda (Ken) Darby; several nieces and nephews.
