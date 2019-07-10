DANVILLE — Danny Charles Sanderson, 69, of Danville passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Enon Baptist Church with Brother Steve Ledbetter officiating and Cullman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
Danny was born July 24,1949 in Lawrence County to Leo and Margaret Sanderson. After high school he began his career as a brick mason and then later he was employed by Wolverine Tube, Decatur in the maintenance department where he made many lifetime friends. After working at Wolverine for 23 years he retired and resumed working as a brick mason as long as his health allowed.
Throughout his childhood Danny had a love for horses. In his adult life he and his wife Karen enjoyed riding horses together. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Biddie and Muriel Johnson and Warren and Susie Sanderson.
Survivors include his wife, Karen who cared for him faithfully; two daughters, Kelly Roberts and husband, Willard and Terri Jackson and husband, Joey; sons, Lance Smith, Tyler Grimes and wife, Stacia; sister, Brenda Powell; grandchildren, Kaley Jeffreys, McKenna Jackson, Memphis Grimes, Joplin Grimes, Weston Smith, Zane Smith, and Kabri Smith, and a huge number of friends and family. We are grateful for a special family member who was like a brother standing by him always, Kenny “Frog” Johnson. Danny leaves behind his beloved pets, Rambo and Mollie.
The family wishes to express thanks to Kindred Hospice for their special care and to a special nurse Ashley.
Serving as pallbearers: Keith Lindsey, Steve Lindsey, Wendell Atkins, Tim Burnham, Leeman Woods, and Dewayne Prater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.