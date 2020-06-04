ATHENS — Mr. Danny Davis, age 42 of Athens, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. Mr. Davis was originally a native of Decatur, AL where he was born on June 29, 1977.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Davis of Athens, AL; stepsons, Mason Legorreta of Jacksonville, FL, Gabriel Legorreta of Fredericksburg, VA and Elijah Legorreta of Gainesville, VA; mother, Fran Smith of Hatton, AL; brothers, James T. Davis (Kathy) of Charlotte, NC and Scott K. Davis of Huntsville, AL; sisters, Katie Sapp (Chris) of Hatton, AL, Amanda Walker (Kevin) of Ballground, GA and Rebekah Davis of Las Vegas, NV; nieces, Mary Katherine Sapp and Anna Sapp; nephews, Hunter Davis and Cullen Walken; uncles, Terry Davis and Tommy Davis and the many friends that he made his family.
Danny enjoyed singing. He loved his family and was a great people person. His humor reached many people. Danny was a graduate of Austin High School.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.
