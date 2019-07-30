HARTSELLE — A Memorial Visitation for Danny F. Lott, 69, of Hartselle, Alabama will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lott passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Huntsville, Alabama. He was born August 3, 1949 to Willie F. Lott and Lois Marie Terry Lott in Morgan County. He was a 1967 graduate of MCHS, a retired mail carrier and an avid fisherman.
Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents, E.R. Lott and his wife, Lucy and Ervin Terry and his wife, Thelma.
Survivors include his wife, Teresia Pitt Lott, Hartselle; one daughter, Tressie Mullins (Eric), Hartselle; one brother, Conley Lott (Jina), Hartselle; two sisters, Sharron Haggermaker (Bill), Hartselle and Susan Hilldebrand, Lebanon, TN; two grandchildren, Abby Mullins and Andy Mullins.
In lieu of flowers: family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
