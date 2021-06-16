DECATUR — Funeral service for Danny Floyd Trent, 66, will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Nathan Green officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Trent passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Hospice Family Care. He was born November 17, 1954, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Joe Daniel Trent and Peggy Juanita Reeder Trent. He was employed as a Machinist for Federal Mobile, prior to his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include one son, Douglas Duane Trent (Lisa); brother, Kenneth Trent; and sisters, Donna Trent and Sharron Trent.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
