LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral service for Danny Andrew Goodner, age 59, of Lacey’s Spring, will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Greg Lee officiating, and burial in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Danny was born February 18, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, to William Andrew Goodner and Juanita Inez Dudley Goodner and died on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, David Goodner.
Danny was an avid outdoors man and loved to fish and was a member of various hunting clubs. He enjoyed getting out and hunting turkey, ducks, hogs, coyotes and especially deer. When he wasn’t hunting or fishing he rooted for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Danny also loved his job at Sonoco Baker Industries where he has worked for almost 42 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Foster (Aaron); his mother, Juanita Goodner; a sister, Debbie Long (Michael); three grandchildren, Savanah, Teagan, and Charly Anna; his nephew, Caleb Long (Kassie); nieces, Whitney Wilborn (Jason) and Lindsey St. John (Wes); and his great-nieces and nephew, Addie, Lainey, Kayden and Lizzie.
Pallbearers will be David Maze, Tracy Maze, Rick Roberson, John Womack, Caleb Long, and Patrick Smith.
