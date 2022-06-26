DANVILLE — Funeral service for Danny Hogan, 62, will be Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Miller officiating and Peck
Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hogan died on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 23, 1959, in Morgan County, to Emmett Quinton Hogan and Ola Levene Hill Hogan. He was retired from his employment at General Motors
Saginaw- Delphi plant. He was in the production machine operator. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Richard Hogan, sisters; Sue McCaghren and Shirley Singleton and a niece; Tammy Luker.
Survivors include sister,
Sandra Luker (Edward); brother, Darryl Hogan (Kim); nieces and nephews,
Jessica Hogan, Dawn Terry,
Anita Miller, Becky Smith,
Sissy Locklear, Tim Singleton, Craig Hogan, and Keith McCaghren; and several great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Byron Terry, Brit Bowling, Colby Bowling, Keith McCaghren,
Hunter McCaghren, and
Kane Hogan. Honorary pallbearer will be Tim Singleton.
