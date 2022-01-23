DANVILLE — Services for Danny Lance Alred will be Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:00 at Peck Funeral Home with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens, in Moulton with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Danny passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his residence in Danville, AL. He was born to Curtis Walter Alred and Helen Jean Duke Alred on October 20, 1956 in Lawrence County, AL. He will be remembered by his family as a loving father, grandfather and hard worker with Pole Barn Construction. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved Alabama football and once met Paul “Bear” Bryant. He enjoyed his prayer time and watching Jesse Duplantis.
He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Walter Alred and granddaughter, Olivia Alred. He is survived by his mother, Helen Alred of Hartselle; children, Jonathan Alred (Emily) of Hartselle, Zack Alred (Kelsey of Hartselle), Nick Alred of Danville; daughters, Danna Owen (Joseph) of Decatur, Sydney Krohe (Weston) of Decatur; brother, Greg Alred (Jina) of Hartselle; sister, Kim Roberts (Keith) of Hartselle; grandchildren, Madalynn Owen, Katie Beth Owen, Henry Alred, Elisa Hayes, Bentley Krohe, Asher Alred, and soon to enter their loving family Holsten Krohe.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Alred, Zack Alred, Nick Alred, Weston Krohe, Joseph Owen, Keith Roberts.
Brother Steve Ledbetter and Brother Greg Alred will be officiating.
The family asks that attendees of visitation and services wear masks and practice social distancing.
