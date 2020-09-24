SOMERVILLE — Danny Lee Barnett, 59, died September 22, 2020. Funeral will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Cook Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Danny would like for everyone to go out and buy themselves a steak dinner and spend time with their family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Tired of blah desserts? These four are worth the calories
- 7 Things to Do
- Happenings
- GOP Senate report on Biden son alleges conflict of interest
- Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport
- Return to Theater: Calhoun staging scenes and monologues from Shakespearean plays
- 2020 Football schedules
- 2020 Region standings
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur man dies in single-vehicle wreck
- Tempers flare over ambulance service's application for renewal of operating certificate
- Capital murder defendant visits scene of crime
- Police say they have suspect in Thursday bank robbery
- West Limestone stays undefeated
- Hartselle’s Preuitt commits to Alabama
- Alabama 20 overpass construction could start in early 2021
- Mayoral candidates had contrasting styles dealing with City Councils
- Limestone County elevated to 'very high risk' for COVID-19
- Decatur man struck, killed by train
Images
Videos
Commented
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations (7)
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally (7)
- New rules to limit length of stay at Point Mallard Campground; price increases proposed there and at golf course (5)
- 18-year-old Pepper unseats 9-year councilman Kirby (5)
- Doris Ann Cabell (4)
- Funding source of campaign attack ad remains a mystery (4)
- Election certified, but 2 council members recuse themselves from canvassing vote (3)
- Ruling dismissing lawsuit says city could've implemented council-manager system in 2018 (3)
- Trees vs. traffic: Experts say pruning can be aesthetically pleasing in Decatur neighborhood (3)
- Youth movement taking over Decatur council (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.