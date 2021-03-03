DECATUR — Danny Leon Braswell, 73, of Decatur passed away February 25, 2021 at his residence. Graveside will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will visit with friends at the gravesite from 12:30 until service time at 1 p.m., due to COVID restrictions, with Ray Ashby officiating.
He was preceded in death by parents, Leon and Dorothy Braswell; his sister, Paula Robichaud; great-grandson, Samuel Blasingame.
Survivors are her son, Marcus Braswell; daughters, Bridget Braswell, Jacqualine (Scott) Miller; grandchildren, Tyler McNeill, Savannah McNeill, Alisha Sevy, Justin (Hope) Sevy; great-grandchildren, Davin Melson, Tydus Blasingame; sister, Kaye Carter; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Jared) Darnell, Michael (Tanya) Carter.
Pallbearers will be Don Simpson, Tyler McNeill, Jared Darnell, Riley Darnell, Michael Carter and Kendal Ledlow.
Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.