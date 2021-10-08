COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI — Luther Daniel “Danny” Prater, age 67, of Columbus, MS, passed away October 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, 716 2nd Ave. North location with Rev. Nick Cannady officiating. The interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, AL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Mr. Prater was born November 6, 1953, in Decatur, AL, to the late James Daniel and Ramona Turner Prater. He worked for a number of years at Weyerhaeuser and recently retired from Paccar as a maintenance supervisor. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church of Moulton, AL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Culver Prater.
Survivors include his son, Todd Prater and his wife, Susan of Collierville, TN; daughter, Megan Prater Wicker and her husband, Eric of Cleveland, MS; grandchildren, Peyton Young, Macie Young, Ross Wicker, Jenny Prater, and JD Prater; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Alan Cagle, Wesley Prater, Jeff Price, Brian Wright, Todd Prater, and Eric Wicker.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.