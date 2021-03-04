HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Danny Ray Bradley, 56, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Cody Landis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Bradley, who died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born April 1, 1964, in Morgan County to Charles Thomas Bradley and Annie Muerl Weeks Bradley. He was employed by Sonoco Company as a production worker, prior to his passing. He was a very fun-loving person and an avid Alabama fan. He was also a very loving grandfather to his five grandchildren. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Bradley; son, Coty Donaldson (Nicole); daughters, Kayla Bradley and Karmen Donaldson; brothers, Frankie Bradley (Tracy), Keith Bradley (Natalia) and Shannon Bradley; grandchildren, Justin Donaldson, Bella Donaldson, Gabbie De-leon Bradley, Christian De-leon Bradley, Kianna De-leon Bradley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
