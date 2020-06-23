ATHENS — Danny Ray Carter Sr., 67, died June 20, 2020. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Thursday at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
