DECATUR — Danny Ray Muse, a proud son, parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 65. He was known by many names, including Danny Ray, Pops, and Big Pawpaw. He was larger than life at 6’5” but equally humble. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, protection, and the value of family.

