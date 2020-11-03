SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Danny Ray Sharp, 67, of Somerville will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home with Brother Dwight Lang officiating. Burial will be in Gum Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Sharp died October 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 18, 1952 in Illinois to Marvin Milton Sharp and Willie Mae Stinson Sharp. He was retired from Tyson where he worked as a hatchery manager. Mr. Sharp was an avid Alabama fan, an artist and he enjoyed playing golf. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include one son, Eric Sharp; three daughters, Erin Miller (Brandon), Elizabeth Bond (Karl), Christy Elwell Davis; two brothers, Roger Sharp and Bobby Sharp (Teresa); one sister, Toni Couey (Michael); and six grandchildren, Jack, Caroline, Hayden, Wyatt, Sawyer and Harper.
Pallbearers will be Eric Sharp, Brandon Miller, Karl Bond, Ted Dunaway, Carlton Turney and Steve Edmonson.
