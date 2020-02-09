HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Danny Ricketts, 61, will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wendal Thrasher officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Ricketts passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 12, 1958 in Lawrence County to James L. Ricketts and Vera Dean Dotson Ricketts. He was a Signal Technician for the Alabama Department of Transportation. He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Ricketts.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Ricketts; son, Christopher Ricketts; daughter, Ashley Nicole Wost (Daniel); mother, Vera Ricketts; two brothers, Dean Ricketts (Pam) and Joseph Ricketts (Charlotte); and one grandchild, William Ricketts.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
