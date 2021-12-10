Decatur — A celebration of life for Danny Ray Russell will be Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown Service Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Pastor Hal Daigre will be officiating.
Danny was born on March 5, 1952 to Edgar Russell and Florine Rikard Russell. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Keith Russell; and stepfather, Joe Boshers.
He is survived by his mother, Florine Boshers; sisters, Sheila Harmon and Karen Justice; nieces, Crystal Burns and Jennifer Shelton; nephew, David Chambers; great-grand nieces, Jessica, Jordan, Taylor and Peyton; great-grand nephew, Joshua; and 4 great-great nieces.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.