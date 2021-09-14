HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Danny Speakman, 64, will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Geoff Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today, September 14, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Speakman died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born January 7, 1957, in Winchester, Tennessee, to Ollie E. Speakman and Mary V. Taylor Speakman. Beloved husband, father and pawpaw. He was employed by B&G OK Tire, as a mechanic, prior to his passing. Preceding him in death were his wife, Renate Speakman; his parents; two brothers, Frankie Speakman and Jessie Speakman and a sister, Donna Speakman.
Survivors include sons, Danny R. Speakman (Tina), Eric Speakman (Lindsey), Norman Terry; brothers, Ollie Speakman, Jr. and Stanley Speakman; sister, Judy Crowe; ten grandchildren, Kiley Maples (Cole), Matthew Speakman, D.C. Speakman, Camden Speakman, MacKenzie Speakman, Bryson Whisante, Sawyer Whisante, Blakley Speakman, Tommy Gifford, and Chase Gifford; two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Speakman, Eric Speakman, Matthew Speakman, D.C. Speakman, Cam Speakman, Bryson Whisante.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.