DECATUR — On Monday, March 28, 2022, Dara Dianne Carnell passed from this life into her home in heaven. She was 75 years of age.
She was born on July 20, 1946 to Harold Haun Aldridge and Alma Dean Hampton Aldridge. Dara Dianne graduated in 1964 from Danville High School and went on to graduate from Calhoun Community College.
She is survived by her husband, Gale Gregory; her two daughters, Mechelle Carter Smith (Bill) and Johna Cole Junkins (Tim); four grandchildren, Hunter and Holli Johnson and Laurin and Cody Smith; and one great-grandson, Kamdyn Matthews. She is also survived by her two brothers, Gary and Doyne Aldridge.
As the utmost people person, she made fast friends with everyone she met. She was quick to offer a kind word and always gave others a reason to smile with her quick-witted jokes. Even though she went through many long years with physical disabilities, she always kept something with which to keep herself busy and was quick to offer encouragement to others.
She was a proud member of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) first wave of airport security personnel, protecting Americans following the tragedy of September 11, 2001. As a lasting reminder of 9/11, she created a historical scrapbook for the Huntsville International Airport. The compilation memorialized the initial TSA operations.
The viewing for Dara Dianne Carnell will be held on Sunday, April 3 from 1-3 with funeral to follow at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle. Burial will be in Johnscon Chapel Cemetery.
