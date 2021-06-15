HARTSELLE — Darlene Ann Larkin Slate passed peacefully from this world to eternal life on Saturday, June 12 at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband L. Royce Slate of 55 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Angela J. Sherbine (Kreg) and Celia A. Powell (Richard) of Montgomery; grandchildren, Maggie, Jackson, and Russell Powell and Nathaniel Sherbine. Also survived by her brother, G. Larry Larkin (Marge) of Flagstaff, Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family graveside burial will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Hartselle, AL on Thursday, June 17 at 3:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Montgomery on Saturday, June 19, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and worship service at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aldersgate UMC Music Ministry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.