MOULTON — Darlene Terry Lovett, 59, of Moulton passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5:00 till 8:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the funeral home with Roy Bain officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on September 30, 1961 to RT and Juanita Terry, Darlene loved the Lord and her family. She absolutely loved to cook, Shane said he could eat a bucket of her potato salad. Darlene could always find an excuse to have a family get together. She loved holidays and Alabama Football.
Survivors include her husband, Shane Lovett; two sons, Shane Terry (Jada) and Lane Lovett; stepson, Dakota Blagburn (Misty); stepdaughter, Leeann Simmons (Ben); nine grandchildren, Shayna Terry, Gage Terry, Wyatt Terry, Adalyn Simmons, Caden Simmons, Zoey Blagburn, McKinley Blagburn, Ivey Blagburn and Axton Blagburn.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, little Kenneth and Scott Terry; and two sisters, Sharon Terry and Charlene Terry.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Terry, Ben Simmons, Jamie Lipscomb, Drennon Crook, Michael Borden, Tom Pace and Rodney Wise. Honorary Pallbearers are Blane Johnson and Farrell Lipscomb.
The family extends special thanks to everyone that prayed for us during Momma’s sickness and for the family during our time of loss.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
