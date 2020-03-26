DECATUR
Reynolds Funeral Home announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Mr. Darnell Ellison, 70, of Decatur, Alabama. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, 12 noon, at Bell P.B. Church with Pastor Gary Jones, Jr. officiating and interment in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Public visitation was Wednesday 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and today 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Mr. Darnell Ellison was born in Decatur, Alabama to the late Mr. Roy Gaines and Roberta Alexander Ellison, both preceded him in death. Early Sunday morning, March 22, he transitioned peacefully at home with his wife at his bedside. Lovingly known as “the great man who taught Daniel and Revelations” Darnell never met a stranger. Everyone was drawn by his smile and enthusiastic love of God’s Word. He will be remembered for many things: his generous spirit, open heart, amazing courage, the love that he exhibited to all, especially the love he had for his family. He served God with his whole heart and was a faithful member of the Alpha Seventh Day Adventist Church until his passing. The “Bible Study Man” is what many called him, but he was so much more; Husband, Father, Paw-Paw and Friend are just to name a few, but the greatest of all was Servant. After graduating from Lakeside High School in 1968, Darnell served his country as a soldier in the United States Army for many years where he traveled abroad to Germany during the Vietnam War. After his return, throughout his community, he was known for his gentle spirit and powerful soft spoken words. Teaching God’s people was his passion and making it to heaven was his mission. His desire was that all make it to heaven. To know Darnell was to truly love him.
He was preceded also in death by his brother, Mr. Ray Gaines and grandmother, Mrs. Abby Miller.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Mrs. Maxine Ellison of Decatur, Alabama; two loving and devoted daughters, Reshonda Ellison, Decatur, Alabama and Heaven Priest of Portland Oregon; nine supportive and dedicated sons, Darnell Ellison Jr. (Shamichael) of Houston, Texas, Marlon Ellison and Adrian Ellison, both of Decatur, Alabama, Reginal Priest (Cindy), Kinneth Priest (April), Napoleon Priest (Kimberly) and Jonathan Priest (Nichole), all of Decatur, Alabama, Harold Priest (Nadia) and Dwayne Jones of Nashville, Tennessee; he also leaves two loving sisters, Angela Kennedy (Billy) of Decatur, Alabama and Loretta Coffey (James) of Louisville, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Malinda Fox Ray and Annette Gaines, both of Decatur, Alabama; a lifelong friend, Mr. Willis Turner. Darnell’s legacy and memories will forever be cherished by his 26 beautiful grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, all who were the absolute loves of his life: and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
