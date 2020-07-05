DECATUR — Darrell L. Hall, 78, of Decatur, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the funeral home with Lynn Terry and Chuck Canterberry officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Methodist Cemetery.
Born on June 11, 1942 in Bloomington, IN, Darrell was a US Air Force veteran and the owner/operator of Sugarmill Pools in Homosassa, FL. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Nancy Early Hall; five daughters, Star Hall, Babette Hall, and Wanda Holsapple all of Bloomington and Tana Holland Harden and Tammi Holland Martin both of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Becky Sparks Brown, Jimmy Sparks, Amanda Holsapple Lavender, Cassie Garnett, Alex Tuder, Jessica Cyr and Jamie Martin; and 17 great grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rosalie Hall; brothers, Gene Hall and Ronnie Hall; son Clifford Hall; and granddaughter, Cayla Tuder.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Sparks, Jamie Martin, Alex Tuder, Josh Cyr, Kyle Schulz and Eddie Johnson.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
