KILLEN — Darryl Dwight Myrick, 58, of Killen, AL, passed away November 7, 2020, at his residence. He was a member of Crossbrand Cowboy Church and retired from Tee Jays and from the Town of Killen.

Survivors include sons, Daniel Myrick (Haleybeth), Michael Myrick (Haley), and Adam Myrick (Chassidy); brother, Charlie Myrick; and grandchildren, Walker, Willis, Jolie, Carson, Cooper, Ellie-Mae, Kenzlie, Rylie-Kate, Kylie, Bryant, and Preston.

Preceded in death by parents, Willis Bradley Myrick and Geneva Smith Myrick; brother, Larry Myrick; and grandchild, Willis Myrick.

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Keith Ridgeway officiating.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Myrick, Matthew Smith, Jeff Johnston, Steve Myrick, Caleb McDougal and Tim Beavers.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.