KILLEN — Darryl Dwight Myrick, 58, of Killen, AL, passed away November 7, 2020, at his residence. He was a member of Crossbrand Cowboy Church and retired from Tee Jays and from the Town of Killen.
Survivors include sons, Daniel Myrick (Haleybeth), Michael Myrick (Haley), and Adam Myrick (Chassidy); brother, Charlie Myrick; and grandchildren, Walker, Willis, Jolie, Carson, Cooper, Ellie-Mae, Kenzlie, Rylie-Kate, Kylie, Bryant, and Preston.
Preceded in death by parents, Willis Bradley Myrick and Geneva Smith Myrick; brother, Larry Myrick; and grandchild, Willis Myrick.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Keith Ridgeway officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Myrick, Matthew Smith, Jeff Johnston, Steve Myrick, Caleb McDougal and Tim Beavers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.