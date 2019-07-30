HUNSTVILLE — April 20, 1934 - July 28, 2019 — Ella Darwin Davis Perkins, 85, of Huntsville died Sunday. She was born in Decatur and was preceded in death by her husband, Frank N. Perkins, Jr.
She is survived by son, Hank Perkins of Huntsville; daughters, Molly Perkins Crawford of Charlottesville, Virginia and Katy Perkins Bryan of Huntsville; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at noon at First Presbyterian Church with The Reverend Dr. Tara Bulgar officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. (www.laughlinservice.com)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
