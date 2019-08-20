HARTSELLE — Funeral for David A. Rotton, 65, of Hartselle will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home. Visitation will two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Rotton, who died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his residence, was born May 3, 1954, to Joseph Rotton and Florence Beasley Rotton. He enjoyed working on cars, Alabama football, rock music and sweet tea. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Rotton; mother, Florence Beasley Rotton.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandie Rotton Burt, Brandie Ferguson, Charity Neely Merriman; two brothers, Kenny Rotton, Larry Rotton; sister, Gail Lynn Laymon; stepmother, Alma Rotton; nine grandchildren, Amber Sherman Powell, Mikey Sherman, Elijah Brannon, Alex Ferguson, Wade Neely, Kaitlyn Hollis, Mallory Ferguson, Catherine Neely and Natalie Ferguson.
