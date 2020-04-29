ATHENS — David Alvin Rix, age 77, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.
There will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with David Kelly officiating. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing.
Mr. Rix was born June 18, 1942 in Morgan County. He was a 1960 graduate of Decatur High School and he was retired from Fruehauf Aluminum Corp. after 32 years. Enjoyed Blue Grass Music and he was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Survivors: daughters, Linda Woods of Huntsville, Alabama, Andrea Dean of Cranston, Rhode Island and Connie Rix of Cranston, Rhode Island; brother, Calvin Rix of Raleigh, North Carolina; and grandson, Lee Chambers.
