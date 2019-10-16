ATHENS — David Arthur LeCroix, 75 of Athens, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 11, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan. Mr. LeCroix was of the Baptist faith. He was retired from 3M in Decatur and was a veteran of the Alabama Army National Guard. He was an avid Alabama fan.
Pastor Mark Brannon will assist the family. There will be a Memorial Visitation Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.
Survivors: wife, Annette Thomas LeCroix of Athens; sons, Michael Shane (Suzanne Hurst) LeCroix, Steven Thomas (Katrina) LeCroix of Athens; daughter, Staci Denise LeCroix of Athens; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Thomas of Athens; grandchildren, Rachel Carter, Landon LeCroix, Olivia Grace Hurst, Thomas Fulton Carter, Sadie Beth LeCroix, Laura Leigh LeCroix; brothers, Jesse Eugene LeCroix Jr. of Athens, Tony LeCroix of Nashville, TN; sisters, Dorris Pearce of Wichita, Kansas, Amy Valois LeCroix of Athens; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents, Jesse Eugene LeCroix Sr. and Louise LeCroix; father-in-law, Edward Thomas; and brothers, Jimmy LeCroix, Freddy LeCroix.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Limestone County.
