HARTSELLE — Funeral service for David Blankenship, 73, will be Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 3:00 PM at New Center Baptist Church with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at New Center Baptist Church.
Mr. Blankenship died on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 6, 1947, in Morgan County to Thad Blankenship and Margaret Nave Blankenship. He was a member of New Center Baptist Church. David was employed by Monsanto/ Solutia as a machine operator and later was a bus driver for the Morgan County Board of Education. He loved being on his farm and enjoyed his chickens, horses, mules and his tractors. He liked to go camping, enjoyed having fun telling jokes and laughing, going to Dog Days Trade Day at Ardmore and going to Lacon Trade Day. David loved his family and was a good neighbor to all. His parents and his sister, Thaleen Blankenship preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Thompson Blankenship; son, Harley Gregory; daughter, Stephanie Parker (Stacy); brother, Tommy Blankenship (Marilyn); sister, Sherry Adcock (Tommy); grandchildren, Dakota Linderman and Haley Chaney; great-grandchild, Brennex Chaney.
Pallbearers will be Harley Gregory, Stacy Parker, Dakota Linderman, Runt Graham, Robert Hopper and Dan Blankenship.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Buddy Rutherford, Richard Dunn, Rayford Morgan and James Alan Hill.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.