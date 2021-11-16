DECATUR — David Brooks, 50, died November 14, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Lori Borgman: Top 5 turkey day cooking tips
- Living with Children: Dealing with a runner
- Mayo Clinic Q and A: Talking to young children about anatomy and sex
- COVID-19 research: Fact, fiction or something in-between
- Ex-etiquette: What to do when a bonusfamily wants to get together but can't
- Study shows any contact with police may be detrimental to health, well-being of Black youth: ‘I feel like there’s always going to be fear because that’s how we still live’
- At this county health center, a lawyer is just what the doctor ordered
- Sci-fi military thriller takes ex-SEALs time traveling to identify COVID-19’s origins
Most Read
Articles
- $100M Cerrowire plant to be first tenant at Morgan Center Business Park in Hartselle
- $7 million attorney fee in 3M settlement approved retroactively
- Female employee killed in forklift accident at Athens lumber company
- Kyle breaks state records as Decatur Heritage flies by Ragland
- Officials: Campground changes worked and revenues increased
- 'Behind closed doors' — 2 councilmen worry new rec center site predetermined
- ADM site touted for rec center but Aquadome neighbors want council to look at other locations
- Great start for Austin Black Bears
- Falkville man arrested in DC for guns, explosives admits guilt
- Delano group asks city for financial help
Images
Videos
Commented
- ADM site touted for rec center but Aquadome neighbors want council to look at other locations (5)
- ADM property possible site of settlement-funded rec center (4)
- Community leaders fear R.A. Hubbard students won't be treated fairly at other schools (3)
- $7 million attorney fee in 3M settlement approved retroactively (3)
- Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles (2)
- Letter to the editor: Refusing COVID-19 vaccine is uncaring (2)
- Ivey's snub of federal vaccine requirement bad for state (2)
- 'Behind closed doors' — 2 councilmen worry new rec center site predetermined (2)
- Richard Thomas Sims 'Tommy' (1)
- Editorial: Solutions needed for declining workforce (1)
- Beltline intersection project likely to begin in spring (1)
- Alfred Lamon Moebes (1)
- Morgan commission approves $2 million in pandemic bonuses (1)
- Calhoun reinstates basketball, adds volleyball (1)
- Cal Thomas: Trick spending bills are voodoo economics II (1)
- Protesting ULA workers say exemptions to vaccine mandate are needed (1)
- Vandalism of church shakes 100-year-old congregation in Somerville (1)
- Universities should be arenas of debate (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Retired soldier donates rare book to Owens museum after long quest to find it (1)
- Council 'committed' to building parking deck after hiring firms for preliminary services (1)
- Kyle overcomes early miscues to lead DHCA over Marion County (1)
- Editorial: Many vaccines are required, but only one is political (1)
- Letter to the editor: We don't oppose numerous government mandates (1)
- US limits immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas (1)
- Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows (1)
- Mayor to negotiate land deals for rec center, Decatur Commons (1)
- 1 in 4 third graders last spring would've been held back based on recommended cutoff score (1)
- New York Daily News: De Blasio gets the COVID vaccine mandate right (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.