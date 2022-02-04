KENNESAW, GEORGIA — David Collier of Kennesaw, GA passed from this life on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Hilton Head, SC. He was 81 years old. He was the son of Elkin R. Collier and Lula Barnard Collier. He was born and raised in Priceville, AL.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two sons, Jeff and Joey; one brother, Joe Collier and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Mickey Collier.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
