DECATUR — Funeral for David E. Dollar, 77, of Decatur will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Kay and Rev. Mahlon Lacroix officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Dollar, who died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Decatur, was born June 14, 1943, to Jeff Dollar and Hattie Foust Dollar. He was a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church. He retired after 34 years from 3M and worked at Family Security Credit Union for seven years. He was an avid hunter and gun collector and loved his family above all. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Dollar, Jessie Dollar, Frank Dollar, William Dollar; and sister, Lily Mae Dollar.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Dollar; sons, Jeffery Dollar, Jason Dollar, J.J. Traynom, Shawn Thompson, Eddie Thompson; daughters, Thearse Dollar, Amy Dollar McDaniel, Candy Cannon; sisters, Tincy Dollar, Dorothy Pitts; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Vinson, Jordan Traynom, Nathan Willingham, Victor McDaniel.
