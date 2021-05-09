GULF SHORES, ALABAMA — David E. Swiss passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Dave was born April 23, 1942, in Saginaw, MI to the late Edward J. and Priscilla E. Swiss.
He attended St. Mary’s Cathedral School in Saginaw for 12 years and graduated in 1960. After high school, he spent one year at Bay City Jr. College and a year at Delta College where he met his wife, Marsha K. Guldenzoph. He transferred to the University of Detroit where he graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and did his post Graduate work in Business at the University of Michigan. Dave and Marsha married on September 11, 1965 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Catholic Church by Monseigneur Eugene Forbes.
David had a distinguished engineering career at Saginaw Steering Gear Division of General Motors/Delphi for over 36 years. He spent 10 years in Decatur, AL where he was assigned to build and equip three manufacturing plants in Limestone County from 1976 to 1986 before being transferred back to Saginaw, MI. Dave rose to the positions of Advanced Engineer, Superintendent of Engineering, and Chief Chemist. He retired in 2001 and moved to his residence overlooking Torch and Elk Lakes in Antrim County.
Dave was an avid gardener and outdoor sportsman abiding in his favorite past time of fly tying and fishing the Ausable and Manistee Rivers. He was also a dedicated member of the Tahquamenon Club on the banks of the Tahquamenon River in Luce County for over 50 years where he spent quality time with his friends fishing and deer hunting. He loved the outdoors, spending every available moment that God and nature has given to mankind.
Dave is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marsha; daughter, Marnie E. (Joe) Pigott of Canton, GA: daughter, Krista L. Swiss of Brookhaven, GA; granddaughter, Petyon E. Pigott of Canton, GA; sister, Carol A. Terry of Saginaw, MI; sister-in-law, Marilyn J. Fortune of Florida and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers-in-law, Patrick Coffey and Donald Fortune.
A memorial Mass will be held on May 15th at 12:00 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Gulf Shores, AL. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the church community hall.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Little Sisters of the Poor.
