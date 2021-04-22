DECATUR — David Fairfield King, 79, died April 17, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born April 12, 1942 in West Nyack, NY to Donald Lloyd and Persis Towne King. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Arthur King.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marie Marbut King; son, Brian King; stepdaughters, Jeanne (Tim) Hudson and Stephanie (Rick) Carter; three stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Bruce King; and sisters, Donna King and Thea (Ron) Squiers.
He obtained his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Trine University, formerly Tri-State College in Angola, IN. In 1965 after graduation he began his 35-year career with Saginaw Steering Gear in Saginaw, MI transferring to Alabama in 1975. He helped start up a new plant in Queretaro, Queretaro, Mexico, and back to Alabama retiring from Delphi Automotive Systems in February 2001. He enjoyed playing golf anywhere, but most of all at his home course at Burningtree Country Club. He always enjoyed meeting his friends at the Local Neighborhood Bar for Refreshments.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Burningtree Country Club May 15, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity.
