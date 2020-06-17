DECATUR — Graveside service for David Harry Hokett, 71, will be held today, June 17th at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. Please take precautions for COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
Dave passed away on Sunday evening, June 14th after fighting a brave battle with congestive heart failure. He was born on September 29, 1948 to Henry and Virginia Hokett of Decatur. Dave was a graduate of Austin High School (Class of ‘68) and worked at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber mill for 36 years. He married Rebecca Jane Sharp in 1971 and they had a son, Timothy, in 1972. Dave was a devoted Christian and active member of Southside Baptist Church for 50 years, where he served as an usher, taught the Royal Ambassadors and drove the church van. His favorite verse was Joshua 24:15 - “Choose you this day whom you will serve...as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
Dave loved being a Mason and was a member of the Rising Sun Masonic Lodge No. 29 for 45 years.
He loved his dogs, Alabama football, racing and working on cars, raising lillies and grilling for family outings where he also made his famous chocolate chip cookies. Dave was known for his willingness to help at any hour, his compassion for children and for carrying the elderly to their doctor appointments.
The highlight of his day was picking up his grandchildren (Lena Marie and Alex) after school and stopping to get them treats on the way home. They sure loved their Grandy.
Dave is survived by wife of 49 years, Rebecca; and son, Timothy (Jeanne Marie, Lena Marie and Alex). He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Virginia; and brothers, J.W., Ralph and Fennell. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
The Hokett Family wishes to thank the physicians at UAB, Dr. Michael Putman and staff and Encompass Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude or the American Heart Association.
“Don’t cry for me, this is not the end. I’ll be waiting here for you when we meet again.”
