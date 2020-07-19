DECATUR — Graveside service, with military honors for David L. Holyfield Jr., 62, of Decatur, will be 10:30 a.m. today, at Calvary Memorial Gardens with Brother Harold Gilmore officiating and Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
David Jr. was born on July 21, 1957 in Decatur, Alabama to the late David Lorenzo and Nellie Taylor Holyfield.
David completed his primary education in the Decatur School System graduating from Yonkers High School in 1975. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on active duty from 1976 to 1978. David was employed as a cook for most of his adult life.
David confessed Christ as a young child at the Newcomb Street church and was a member of Moulton Heights Church of Christ.
David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father; sisters, Cathy Holyfield, Barbara Burton and Agnes Holyfield; brother-in-law, Billy Joe Horton; and sister-in-law, Gladys Watkins.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife, Shelia Horton Holyfield; daughters, Devita Fennell, Tiara Johnson and Shetima Baugh; sons, David Holyfield III, Jerome Holyfield, Cedric Johnson and Teddy Johnson; brothers, Christopher Holyfield, Rickey Bates and Jerrold Langford; sisters, Vivian Holyfield, Helen Holyfield, Nita McGee, Joyce Taylor, Peggie Langford, Evelyn Rice, Abby Bates, and Monica Strong all of Decatur.
He also leaves to mourn his passing, Dean McDaniel of Decatur, Sue Lee Byrd of Huntsville and Avis Ford of Huntsville; brothers-in-law, Posey Horton III of Yonkers, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
