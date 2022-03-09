HILLSBORO — A Celebration of Life for Mr. David L. Locklayer, 79 of Hillsboro, Alabama, will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Calvary Assembly Epicenter Campus with the Reverend George Sawyer officiating. Inhumation with military honors will follow at Locklayer Cemetery in Hillsboro, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to funeral time at the church. There will be no public viewing.
Mr. Locklayer was born on March 21, 1942 in Hillsboro, AL to the late Robert Henry Locklayer and Lillie Mae Watkins Locklayer. He departed this life on March 6, 2022 at his residence. He attended school at the Tennessee Valley High School in Hillsboro, AL. After high school he joined the U.S. Army where he retired after 20 years of service. He received numerous medals from the Army. He was a highly decorated Sgt. Major. He united with Flower Hill Baptist Church in Hillsboro, Alabama.
His favorite hobbies were fishing, cross country bike riding and watching Alabama football. He was an avid Alabama fan. He never met a stranger. He was always so kind and willing to help others.
He was preceded by his parents; a son, David Locklayer; two sisters, Ruth Gray and Naomi Locklayer; two brothers, Robert Jr., and Thomas Locklayer.
Mr. David Locklayer leaves to cherish his precious memory: his loving and devoted wife of a combined 32 years, Ollie Ray Locklayer of Hillsboro, AL; three children, five stepchildren, two sisters, one brother, a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Kingdom Builders at P.O. Box 5370, Decatur, AL 35601.
Reynolds Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.