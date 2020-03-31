HARTSELLE — Graveside service for David “Lamar” Knox, 72, will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home. As per guidelines set forth by the State of Alabama, we are limited to 10 persons in the building at any given time. Please help us respect this guideline.

