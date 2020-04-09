FALKVILLE — Private Graveside Service for David Laverle Buckelew, age 89, of Falkville, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Union Hill Cemetery with Randy Key officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Buckelew passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Folsom Center. He was born January 21, 1931, to William and Niner Buckelew. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jewel Buckelew.
Survivors include his sons, Roger (Martha) Buckelew, Johnny (Penny) Buckelew and Steve (Nikki) Buckelew; foster daughter, Paulette (Steve) Weaver; grandchildren, Nick (Ria) Buckelew, Alison (Shawn) Tucker, Zac Buckelew and Kade Buckelew; and great-grandchilren, Peyton Tucker and John Buckelew.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.