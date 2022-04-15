HARTSELLE — Funeral service for David Lee Sheppard, 42, will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bell Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Sheppard passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 7, 1980, in Morgan County, to Anthony Larry Sheppard and Dinah Lynn Linville Sheppard. He was born and raised in Hartselle, was a Baptist in his faith and was a graduate of Falkville High School. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Anthony “Larry” Sheppard.
Survivors include his son, Skylor Lee Sheppard; mother, Dinah Lynn Linville Sheppard; sisters, Dana Sheppard and Jennifer Sheppard; nieces, Aaliah Douglas, Morgan McMurray, Ashley Sheppard, Everly NewBerger, Gray Newberger.
Pallbearers will be Tony Cobb, Kirt Douglas, Daniel Hall, Sam Hall, Paul Linville and Kaleb Hall.
