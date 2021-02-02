HARTSELLE — David Leon Betzer, 73, died February 1, 2021. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Barrancas National Cemetery in Florence.
