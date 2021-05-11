HARTSELLE — Graveside Funeral service and Interment for David M. Boyer, 86, will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. at Mount Tabor Cemetery with Brother Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Boyer died on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 29, 1935, in Morgan County to Robert Edgar Boyer and Mary Ellen Tapscott Boyer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company as a construction millwright, prior to his retirement. He was a member and chairman of the Building and Grounds committee of East Highland Baptist Church for several years and always enjoyed doing things for the church and helping people who were in need. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Howard Boyer, Hartselle, AL; sons, David Keith Boyer, Virginia Beach, VA, and Kevin Boyer, Marquette Heights, IL; brother, Brent Boyer, Priceville, AL; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Keith Boyer, Kevin A. Boyer, Austin Boyer, Trevor Boyer, Dillon Boyer and Jimmy Boyer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Deacons of East Highland Baptist Church.
