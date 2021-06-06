DECATUR
A man of many talents, David Manthey enjoyed a project well done, and was always tinkering with cars or computers. He was also unfailingly kind and generous, willing to give a ride to a stranger, help a neighbor fix his car, or a family member set up her computer. Putting his family first, he was a loving husband for 36 years and a wonderful father, instilling his values in his children.
Mr. Manthey died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be hosted by his family at a later date. Anyone interested in attending may let them know via email to dmobituary@gmail.com.
David was born November 2, 1956, in Minden, NE, to Robert Manthey and Virginia Hallet Manthey. He was preceded in death by his mother, and one brother, James Manthey. He was a computer programmer for Redstone Arsenal.
He is survived by his wife, Sonja Yarbrough Manthey of Decatur; two sons, Logan Manthey (Penny) of Madison, and Connor Manthey of Pensacola, FL; one daughter, Peyton Manthey of Decatur; his father, Robert Manthey of Lincoln, NE; five brothers, Tony Manthey (Shirley) of Lincoln, NE, Jim Manthey (Suzan) of Lincoln, NE, John Manthey (Rose) of Oregon, Tom Manthey of Lincoln, NE, and Mike Manthey of Maui, HI; five sisters, Sandy Stinson (Dave) of Fairhope, AL, Barbara Dunn (Steve) of Levelland, TX, Jane Herrmann of Lincoln, NE, Donna Seeman (Merle) of Lincoln, NE, and Nancy Newstrom (Bob) of Omaha, NE; two brothers-in-law, Eugene Yarbrough (Kathy) of Decatur, and Jeremy Yarbrough (Danielle) of Cullman; and one sister-in-law, Carlene Askew (Ray) of Decatur.
