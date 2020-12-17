HARTSELLE — Graveside Memorial service for David Marcus Nelson, age 67 of Hartselle, will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forrest Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Amy Parsons Vaughn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. The family will visit with friends after the service.
Mr. Nelson, who died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital, was born July 9, 1953 in Morgan County to Johnny Washington Nelson and Gracie Colleen Vines Nelson. He was a member of New Center Baptist Church, was retired from Copeland, a member of the Hartselle Jaycees where he was a past-president, graduated from the Holland School of Jewelers as a Diamond Setter, loved to bowl, enjoyed wood-working and was a cattle farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Nelson; one son, Jonathan Nelson (Martina); one daughter, Heather Tolbert (Damon); two brothers, Johnny Nelson and Bill James; and eight grandchildren, Emmalyn Nelson, Brody Nelson, Matthew Wallace, Marley Tolbert, Mason Tolbert, Morgan Tolbert, Madison Tolbert and McKenzie Tolbert.
