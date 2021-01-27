DECATUR — David Metcalf passed away on January 24, 2021 from Covid-19. He was born in Norman, OK in 1938.
David earned a degree in Physics from Wake Forest University in 1960. He was an Army ROTC veteran from 1960 to 1963, working with the Pershing Missile System at Redstone Arsenal.
David continued his education at NC State University receiving a degree in Industrial Engineering. In 1965 he started his manufacturing career at Olin in Brevard, NC. There he met his wife, Gayle.
In 1970 he accepted a transfer with Olin to Greenville, SC. In 1975 came a move to St. Paul, MN with 3M. In 1980 David transferred to Decatur, AL with 3M, retiring in 2001.
Some of the activities he enjoyed being involved in were Rotary Daybreak as a Charter Member in 1996. He was active on the Alabama Central Credit Union Board, serving as Chairman from 1996 to 2005.
David’s family is limited to his wife, Gayle; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Highsmith of Greensboro, NC. He was preceded in death by his son, Spencer; his sister, Pamela and his parents, Hugh and Volita.
David will be laid to rest next to his son, Spencer, in the Columbarium at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur. There will be no service.
Memorials may be sent to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur, AL.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.