A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for David Michael Smith, 34, will be today, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Roundtop Cemetery with Dr. Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Smith died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born November 28, 1984 in Morgan County to Charles “Chuck” James Smith, Jr. and Janet Wilhite Smith. He was a musician.
Survivors include his parents, Chuck and Jan Smith; one brother, Dustin Smith (Briana); one sister, Haley Smith and John Davis; and two nieces, Finnley and Maisyn Hollon.
Pallbearers will be Tub Patterson, Nathaniel West, Dustin Smith, Jordan Smith and John Davis.
