DECATUR — Funeral for David Odean Hayes, 87, of Decatur will be Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Caudle, Rev. Grady Mims and Rev. Jackie Kay officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Mr. Hayes was born September 5, 1934, in Moulton, AL to David Sanford and Ida Goss Hayes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Sue Garret Hayes; his parents; sisters, Betty Dyar and Marion Carroll; and his brother, Bill Hayes, all of Moulton.
He is survived by his son, Rod (Bridgett) Hayes of Trinity; daughter, Julie Hayes Reding of Decatur; grandchildren, Josh McCurry of Decatur, Stephanie (Ricky) Ray of Trinity, Misty (Matt) Palma of Danville and Allie and Hannah Hayes of Trinity; four greatgrandchildren, Garrett McCurry, Brayden Palma, Lukas Palma, Vinnie Palma, and London McCurry.
Odean, as he was known by family and friends, grew up on a farm in Langtown, AL. He was a class of 1953 graduate of Lawrence County High School. He was employed as a furnace room operator at Ford Motor Company’s Sheffield, AL casting facility from 1957 until its closure in 1983. From 1983 until 1991 he and Betty operated Moulton Glass Company. He was a member of Central Park Baptist Church and previously a member of Trinity Baptist Church and Chalybeate Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was also an avid Crimson Tide football fan and loved collecting antiques and trading cars.
