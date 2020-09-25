ATHENS — David Paul Key, age 65, of Athens died Sunday at his residence. David was born February 16, 1955. Mr. Key retired as the supervisor of plant operations at Athens- Limestone Hospital.
David was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman who enjoyed spending his time at his home on the Elk River. He always made sure to live life to the fullest and his time spent here on earth was truly an adventure.
A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence with Chuck Hood and Amy Chavez officiating. The family ask donations to be made to the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation.
Survivors are wife, Peggy Pepper Key; mother, Naomi Goodin Key of Elkmont; daughter, Amy Key (Rey) Chavez of Elkmont; sisters, Tina (Hershey) Reeves of Elkmont, Jeannie (Bobby) Neely of Fayetteville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Norman Key and wife, Barbara Key.
