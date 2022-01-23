DECATUR — Lt. Colonel David Rowe Graham, of Decatur, died on January 19, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Oden Graham; parents, Samuel S Graham and Irma Maude Graham; brother, James Graham; sister, Marilyn Graham Rogers.
He is survived by son, Paul Graham and his wife, Cindy; daughter, Dee Ard and her husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Amanda Hutchins, Whitney Hubbard and her husband, Brian, David Ard and Kimber Ard; great-grandchildren, Samuel Hutchins, Laura Hutchins, Dane Ard, Hanna Hubbard and Haileigh Hubbard.
Graham served 20 years in the army retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He completed two tours of duty in Korea, one in Germany and various posts throughout the U.S. After retiring, Graham became city manager of Richmond Kentucky and later retired as general manager, Kentucky Utilities in Richmond.
Graham was very active in the First Baptist Church of Richmond until moving to Decatur to be closer to family.
Visitation will be Monday, January 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oldham, Roberts and Powell Funeral Home in Richmond, KY. A graveside service will be held at Richmond Cemetery at 1 p.m.
